Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 3: Mrunal Thakur’s film lags behind Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom thriller, EARNS…

On the third day of release Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama takes the lead, beating Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic drama at box office. Read on to know more.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 3: Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Sehar Mein and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama Assi are facing tough competition at the box office. On the third day of the release, the earnings of both films were almost equal, which made the competition more interesting. On the first day of release, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned Rs 1.60 crore at the box office, whereas Assi collected Rs 1 crore on the opening day.

Do Deewane Box Office Collection Day 3

Do Deewane Seher Mein collected around Rs 1.31 crore on its third day, according to a report by Sacnilk. The three-day total collection of the film is around Rs 4.06 crore in India. On Sunday, the film's overall Hindi occupancy was 12.56 per cent. The viewership was 5.86 percent in the morning show, 14.87 percent in the afternoon, 16.91 percent in the evening, and 12.58 percent in the night. The highest occupancy of 36 per cent was recorded in Chennai.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Do Deewane Seher Mein revolves around the story of two youngsters living in Mumbai who fall in love with each other in the midst of a struggle to accept themselves. Apart from Siddhant and Mrunal, the film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, and Viraj Gahlani in pivotal roles. It's a light-hearted but emotional love story.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 3

On the other hand, Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, collected Rs 1.60 crore on its third day. The total collection of the film in three days has reached Rs 3.97 crore. The film is getting a positive response from the audience. On Sunday, the film's overall Hindi occupancy was 12.19 percent. The occupancy was 5.36 percent in the morning, 14.80 percent in the afternoon, 17.63 percent in the evening, and 10.96 percent in the night.

