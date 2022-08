On Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, Ranveer Singh revealed how he was rejected in Bombay Velvet as his market value wasn't up and he couldn't generate money when compared to Ranbir Kapoor. And now Anurag Kashyap who was the director spoke that how Ranveer was not accepted by the industry people at that time and bow he is working with the same people. Calling the industry weird, Anurag told Pinkvilla, that how after a very long time Ranveer revealed that he was offered the movie and was dropped from the project as he would not be able to generate enough mobile, " Interestingly, he is making movies with the very same people from the industry. So it's not like that. This industry is a weird place." Also Read - From Aamir Khan's PK to Salman Khan's Sultan: 10 Bollywood movies that took Pakistan box office by storm

When Ranveer received about being replaced with Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet, Karan Johar was since can lash out for nepotism and promoting n star kids in the injury, but no matter what talent makes its way and the classic example is Ranveer and . In the show, Ranveer and both were asked if they were ever rejected for any role, to which the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said that she was never rejected, and Ranveer spoke his heart out and said, " I was not rejected, K (Karan Johar). I was unceremoniously dropped because at the time I couldn't justify the budget. My star value wasn't high. But things have changed," he told him confidently.

Ranveer is right now one of the most successful actors his market value is equal to star boy Ranbir Kapoor and he made that on his own. While right now the actor is working on Cirkus helmed by . He will also be seen in Ricky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani along with Alia directed by Karan Johar himself.