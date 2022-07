We all know that Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu are not in good terms with each other. The two have had many social media fights and once Kangana had also called Taapsee her ‘sasti copy’. Recently, the trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa was released. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ektaa Kapoor. The trailer launch was attended by Ektaa and Anurag, but Taapsee wasn’t there as she was busy shooting for Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi's five sexiest stage performances that left ARMYs sweating [Watch Videos]

Ektaa has worked with earlier in multiple films, and now, she is collaborating with Taapsee. So, the producer was asked about what she has to say about Kangana calling Taapsee her sasti copy and if she finds any similarities between the two. Also Read - Adipurush, Brahmastra and more: Bollywood banks big on mythology for box office success [View upcoming films]

Ektaa quipped and said, ‘yeh kaisa question hai?’ But, later she said, “There is only one similarity, both are amazing trailblazer women and to play them against each other is not your and my job. We are women, we adjust each other’s crown, not remove it.” Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens SLAM the channel and makers for the illegal surrogacy track; troll Virat aka Neil Bhatt [View Tweets]

She also stated that it’s amazing to team up with such talented actors, and if she gets any interesting scripts, she approaches the actors to read them. Ektaa said that Kangana is a brilliant actor and so is Taapsee.

Well, we wonder what Kangana and Taapsee have to say about Ektaa Kapoor’s statement.

Talking about Dobaaraa, the film is a remake of the Spanish movie Mirage which was released in 2018. It starred Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte as the male lead. Dobaaraa also stars Pavail Gulati, , and . It is slated to release on 19th August 2022.

Apart from Dobaaraa, will be seen in movies like Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, and Dunki. The actress’ last release was Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj, and the movie became a disaster at the box office.