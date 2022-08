Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has been the talk of the town since the time it made it to social media. While the actor’s fans and Bollywood celebs have loved the pictures, Ranveer was criticised a lot for going nude. It created a lot of controversies and even an FIR was filed against the actor. Now, recently, in an interview, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu opened up about it, and while discussing it, the filmmaker joked that he has bigger boobs than Taapsee. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Vijay Deverakonda, Anjali Arora, Tamannaah and other stars whose fashion outings flopped

Anurag and Taapsee are currently promoting their upcoming film Dobaaraa. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, while talking about Ranveer's nude pictures, Taapsee said, "Hollywood stars and models do so many nude photoshoots."

added, "I have commented on it that don't put pressure on me." So, Siddharth quipped that the filmmaker should try and do it (nude photoshoot) and it will go viral. added to this, "Horror show mat chalu karo." So, Siddharth replied that Taapsee has a complex as she knows Anurag will go viral. Well, then Anurag replied and said, "Yeh darti hai because I have bigger boobs than her."

Well, in the comments section of the video, while some are trolling Taapsee and Anurag for their answers, some are taking it lightly and calling the interview funny. We wonder if this statement of Anurag will not create more controversies.

Talking about Dobaaraa, the movie is slated to release on 19th August 2022. It is a remake of the Spanish film Mirage and the movie is produced by . While the trailer of the film was good, the pre-release buzz around the movie is quite less. It will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.