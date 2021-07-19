Doctor G first look out! Ayushmann Khurrana aces the look of a surgeon with his geeky avatar

The multi-talented personality of Bollywood, , who is known for doing unconventional and out-of-the-box ventures, has finally started the shooting of his upcoming project titled Doctor G, which also stars in a lead role. The campus comedy drama, which marks the first collaboration between the lead pair is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, who earlier produced Ayushmann's films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and . Also Read - Badhaai Ho and Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passes away at 75 due to cardiac arrest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anubhuti Kashyap (@anubhuti_k)

The actor expressed his excitement as the film went on floors as he told ET, “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time. I am truly excited to start shooting the film also because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti.” Also Read - When Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood stars delivered 8 Box Office BLOCKBUSTERS in just 1 year

Calling it an extremely fresh and unique subject, Ayushmann had earlier said in a statement, "It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I'm excited to don the doctor's coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts." On the other hand, Anubhuti had asserted, "I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile and talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger and the family audiences equally." Also Read - Impressed by Zayed Khan's new avatar? Check out these Bollywood hunks who also shocked all with their massive transformations – view pics

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. So, are you excited for this film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.