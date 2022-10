Actress Ananya Panday has become the talk of the over her short career span in Bollywood, primarily for two reasons – her films and her linkup rumours with costars and both these aspects polarisie opinion about her on scoial media. While Ananya seems unperturbed by all such internet chatter, we wonder what her folks much think about it all, particular father Chunk Panday and mother Bhavana Pandey. Well, the latter has finally opened up about her feelings on the numerous linkup speculations circulated both in the media and social media about her daughter. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and other Bollywood actresses who turned up the heat today in hotter-than-hot yoga outfits [View Pics]

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Bhavana Pandey said that people will keep saying both positive and negative things, but unlike before, she's now more relaxed about whatever she hears, constantly reminding herself that both Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday have voluntarily signed up for the limelight, which naturally comes with its fair share of judgment, plus both her husband and daughter are well aware of who they are and what they've chosen for themselves. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Mouni Roy shares her motherhood plans; Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt's bedroom secrets and more