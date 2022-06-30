and Malaika Arora have been painting the town red with their whirlwind romance. The couple have been exploring their relationship ever since Malaika got divorced from her ex-husband . Since then, Arjun and Malaika often get trolled by netizens for their age gap. At the trailer launch of Ek Villain Returns, when Arjun was asked if he feels scared of loving Malaika, he said that when you truly love someone, you have to deal with its repercussions. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns, Drishyam 2, Tiger 3 and more; will these sequels get a great response like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or will turn out to be like Heropanti 2?

"In your story, sometimes you have to be a hero, sometimes you have to become a villain. When you truly love someone, there are repercussions. It can be different to each and everyone one of us. You love the other person for its truth. When love is concerned, it has to be pure. If you see it from one side, you will be a hero, from the other side, you will look like a villain," Arjun told the media. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Netizens aren’t happy with Arjun Kapoor’s casting; Disha Patani’s hot avatar grabs attention [View Tweets]

Arjun recently returned to Mumbai after celebrating his 37th birthday with his ladylove Malaika in Paris. Malaika had a special birthday message for her love. She posted a photograph and a video clip wherein she was seen feeding Arjun the cake. "Make a wish my love... may all ur wishes n dreams come true... happy birthday @arjunkapoor," she captioned her post. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Intense action between Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham will leave you gripped; Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria add new twist

Meanwhile, Arjun is back with a bang in Ek Villain Returns. The trailer shows his remarkable transformation after overcoming his battle with obesity. “I’m thrilled with the love that I have got for Ek Villain 2 trailer. Honestly, it has been a long road for me to ensure that I achieve a transformation that I’m proud of. It has been a real struggle because of my health issues but I thank everyone for their encouragement. I’m proud of myself for staying put, for putting in the long hours at the gym, for eating right every day and for having the mental strength to put my health as a priority,” he said.

He further added, "It has not been easy but the journey seems sweeter today after seeing all the lovely reactions. I understand that everyone criticised me at one time. They didn’t know what I was going through. I didn’t reveal too. But their feedback motivated me to bounce back. So, to everyone who trolled me, who criticised me, who hated me, I say thank you. The energy you gave me, I used it to transform myself. I will always be a work in progress and I’m proud that I will keep at it and keep coming back for more.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns also stars Tara Sutaria, and in key roles. On the work front, Arjun has Kuttey and The Ladykiller lined-up.