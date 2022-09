Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's one video created a stir online where you could see the Brahmastra actress trying to fix his hair, but he pushes her away and many claimed that he doesn't love her, and they feel bad for Alia. And now this latest video has been going viral where you can see soon-to-be parents Alia and Ranbir along with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji making their way to the private airport as they finish the final leg of promotions. In this video, you can see Alia and Ranbir walking separately where her bodyguard asks Alia to mind her step as there was a slope which would make her fall. Also Read - Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji REVEALS when they will announce who Dev is in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer [Watch]

Ranbir Kapoor doesn't love Alia Bhatt netizens wonder after watching this latest video of the couple Also Read - Brahmastra: From Shah Rukh Khan not dead to Alia Bhatt's Isha having a connection with Jal Astra and Dev; theories fans are speculating

While netizens wonder why Ranbir is not walking with Alia together as she is pregnant and needs him the most everywhere. Many users concluded that Ranbir looks unhappy with Alia's pregnancy and that his behaviour towards her is weird. Look at how the netizens are making their own theory on RanAlia's relationship that might leave them disappointed. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's farmhouse and more celeb homes that turned into film sets for Bollywood blockbusters [View Pics]

Ranbir was earlier trolled heavily for making fun of his wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight to which he apologised and admitted to having a bad sense of humour, before this, Ranbir has called his wife Dal chaawal in the context of his film and people slammed him and asked Alia to divorce the actor.

Ranbir and Alia are one of the most loved and popular couples in tinsel town The lovebirds got married in April and soon announce door first pregnancy. Ranbir and Alia were in a relationship for 5 years before they got hitched, time and again the couple openly expressed their immense love and respect for each other.