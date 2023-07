Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the King of Bollywood, is not only revered for his acting prowess and magnetic screen presence but also for his wit and charm. With an illustrious career spanning several decades, the superstar has accumulated a massive fan base worldwide. However, recently, an intriguing question emerged concerning whether Shah Rukh Khan buys tickets to his films. The actor's response to this query exemplified his grace and wit, reminding fans once again why he is adored by millions. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan reveals Gauri Khan's reaction to Jawan prevue

Today, Shah Rukh Khan did an AskSrk session on Twitter and answered questions that came in from his fans and social media users.

In a recent interaction with the media, Shah Rukh Khan was faced with the unexpected question of whether he purchases tickets for his films. A Twitter user asked, "Do you buy your own movie tickets?" and to this, Shah Rukh replied, "Do you pay your own salary for your work??". However, instead of dismissing the question or providing a simple answer, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a response that showcased his wit and class.

Shah Rukh Khan is always amazing and witty when it comes to giving replies to fans on social media during these question-and-answer sessions.

Shah Rukh Khan's response not only delighted fans and media personnel but also shed light on his down-to-earth nature. Despite being one of the most successful actors in the world, he remains grounded and appreciative of the efforts put into his films. This humility has endeared him to his fans and contributed to his enduring popularity.

The versatile actor answered many such questions that came from his fans and even impressed them with his witty replies. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jawan directed by Atlee.