The return of Junglee Billi is making headlines. Priyanka Chopra has reportedly given her nod to Farhan Akhtar for Don 3, along with Ranveer Singh, after Shah Rukh Khan exits the franchise. Shah Rukh Khan wore the Don hat after Amitabh Bachchan, and boy, the Jawan star was damn good, and now Ranveer Singh is all set to replace the superstar in his super hit franchise Don. And all he needs is one chance to prove himself. And now the latest buzz is that after Shah Rukh Khan made an exit from the Don franchise, Farhan Akhtar has roped in the OG Junglee billi Priyanka Chopra in his film. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra and other B-town divas who set screens on fire in hot towel scenes

As per reports in Koimoi, a close friend of the entertainment portal claims, “Farhan Akhtar is now prioritising Don 3 over Jee Le Zara as the male cast of Jee Le Zara is yet to work out. He will now go ahead full-throttle with Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra”. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to replace Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zara? Viral pic leaves fans excited

Priyanka Chopra, who was in India for a few days lately, where he made heads turn with MAMI film festival appearances, reportedly met Farhan and largely spoke about Don 3, and has finally given him the green signal to do the film with him. Indeed, fans are excited to witness the OG Jungle billi all over again, along with the new Don Ranveer Singh. Earlier, there were names like Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon that were making headlines for playing Don Ki Junglee Billi, but it looks like the makers have already finalised their junglee billi. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra will team up after Bajirao Mastani and their chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial was loved by fans. Also Read - Krissh 4: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra to reunite after 12 years as makers keen to get desi girl on board?

Trending Now

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly exited Jee Le Zaraa, but there is no official announcement on the actress. It is still claimed that the film will be very much made, but Farhan hasn’t found the male leads yet. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as the female leads as well. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.