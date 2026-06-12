Don 3 controversy deepens: Why did FWICE announce non-cooperation against Ranveer Singh?

Don 3 controversy is showing no signs of slowing down. Read on to know what FWICE's Ashoke Pandit said in recent interview.

Don 3 controversy deepens: Why did FWICE announce non-cooperation against Ranveer Singh?

The Don 3 controversy has reportedly witnessed a new twist. FWICE Chief Advisor and IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit recently shared his thoughts on the issue during a media interaction. In a recent interview, Ashoke mentioned that the makers of Don 3 submitted detailed documents to support their complaint. These reportedly included expense records, signing-related details and WhatsApp chats. According to Ashoke Pandit, Ranveer Singh stepped away from the project just weeks before shooting was scheduled to begin.

By then, the production had already spent a massive amount during pre-production. His remarks have clearly added a fresh layer to the ongoing fallout around Don 3.

What is Ashoke Pandit's take on 'non-cooperation'?

During a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Ashoke Pandit mentioned that the makers of Don 3 had reached out to the federation with a formal complaint after a massive investment were made in the project. As Ashoke said, the producers had submitted all documents related to pre-production expenses, signing amounts and other monetary commitments. Ashoke further mentioned that about Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film, and that such expense was not unusual for a large-scale production which reportedly has the budget of Rs 300 crore for the film.

For the unversed, non-cooperation is a directive for members to ensure they don't work with Ranveer Singh. And a ban refers to complete prohibition. FWICE had earlier clarified that they do not have the right and power to ban individuals because they are not a judicial body. Instead, non-cooperation means that members across 30 crafts will choose not to work with Ranveer until the ongoing issue is resolved.

Pandit further mentioned that FWICE adhered to its standard procedure before making any decision. "We sent one letter, then another and then a third reminder," he said, and mentioned that no response was received. According to Pandit, the only communication that eventually reached him questioned whether the federation had jurisdiction to interfere in the matter

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