Don 3 is one of the top films to come out of Bollywood in 2025. This time, Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan. There was a lot of discussion on who would be the new Roma. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra delivered stellar performances in the Don films. The diva aced the part of Roma and earned the nickname of Junglee Billii. The makers have got Kiara Advani on board. She is a definite A-Lister with hits like Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 under her kitty. Kiara Advani has also joined the cast of WAR 2, another high-octane big budget film from the stable of YRF.

Did makers prefer Kiara Advani over Sobhita Dhulipala?

Diet Sabya has shared a clip of Sobhita Dhulipala from the red carpet of Monkey Man. As we know, Dev Patel is getting great reviews for his performance in the movie. Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the female leads. The actress looked stunning on the red carpet in a blush pink gown. Diet Sabya shared her pic and said that the makers of Don 3 chose Kiara Advani over her. Take a look...

Redditors agree with Diet Sabya

This time, many have agreed with the Instagram page. They feel while Kiara Advani is a good actress, she does not have the sass or badass vibe that Roma needs on screen. Ranveer Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala showed great chemistry in the one commercial they did together. Take a look at some of the reactions below...

Others said that Kiara Advani is a stunning actress with a huge popularity in masses and classes. The lady has delivered in films like Shershaah and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sobhita Dhulipala is also doing quite well for herself pan-India. Don 3 will be made on a budget of close to Rs 300 crores. They will be shooting in five different nations to add to the exotic feel.