Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer Singh as Don in Don 3, there are many who are expressing their disappointment over the casting of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, as they feel he cannot fill in the shoes of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played the new age Don in parts one and two. But hold on to your horses, even SRK was judged before he came on the screen as Don, as he was taking the legacy forward of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, who is considered the OG Don of the film industry. The makers are assuring Ranveer Singh as they did during Shah Rukh Khan time. Also Read - AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind screening: Salman Khan looks dashing, Ranveer Singh proves he's life of any party [View Pics]

Farhan Akhtar, who is all set for the Don franchise's third installment, assured in his latest interview that he is going to do a great job. Reacting to the criticism, Farhan, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, said," Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also, as you can imagine, really excited and nervous about the thing. You’re filling some big shoes. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it, and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?’ That whole thing happened then." Also Read - Don 3: Not Farhan Akhtar, it was Shah Rukh Khan's decision to pass on the role to someone else? Here's why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Trending Now

Well, talking about Ranveer Singh, he has proved his versatility with every film, and playing Don was his childhood dream. The star boy will definitely change the game. Farhan even added that they write the script according to the actors style and flair and assured the audiences that they are going to enjoy it. Are you excited? Ranveer is a charmer on screen and he is even better when he turns baddie on the screen and the classic example is Padmaavat. The star boy will do all the justice as Don and we want Deepika Padukone to join as his junglee billi in the action drama.