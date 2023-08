Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar unveiled the announcement video for Don 3 on Tuesday. Ranveer Singh is set to take over the lead role from Shah Rukh Khan in this Don upcoming third instalment. Announcing the same, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram and penned a note. He wrote, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatergoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don's sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, Don films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart". Also Read - Don 3 with Ranveer Singh: here's why Shah Rukh Khan exited the Farhan Akhtar action franchise

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility. I have long admired it. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025", he concluded. Also Read - Jee Le Zaraa: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif film not shelved, here's reason for delay

Meanwhile, according to trusted reports, the teaser for Don 3 is scheduled to be released online this week. A source mentioned that the team is enthusiastic about presenting Ranveer Singh as the fresh face of Don to the contemporary cinema audience. Additionally, the source mentioned that the Don 3 teaser is set to be showcased in movie theaters during the Independence Day week, coinciding with the release of Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Ranveer is expected to showcase an 'ultra-stylish persona' in the teaser, adding a fresh perspective to the character of Don.

After Ranveer completes his work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, the action-packed drama is anticipated to begin shooting. However, fans of Shah Rukh Khan are not happy with Ranveer replacing him in Don 3.