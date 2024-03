Ever since the makers announced Don 3 they are leaving no stone unturned to make it a super exciting watch, after banking Ranveer Singh in an and as Don, there is a strong buzz that Kiara Advani will be playing the Jungli Billi in the film. And now the latest buzz is that the makers are making a special song in the film just like Shah Rukh Khan’s Don had. Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show with her enticing number in Don, and now makers are planning to have Janhvi Kapoor recreate the magic. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and more celebs who lost oodles of weight; their drastic transformation will leave you shocked

An insider reveals,” Farhan Akhtar has approached Janhvi for an exciting opportunity in Don 3, in fact, the actress even had a meeting in the Excel office, and the chatter is that she may step in the shoes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and do a special song in the film. Janhvi is the perfect fit to bring that special magic in the film just like Bebo did, and if everything works out well, we will see Ms Kapoor slay along with the new Don in the film.” Also Read - Anant Ambani Pre Wedding Festivities: Here's why flight carrying Rihanna was 'challenging' to handle for Jamnagar airport authorities

Janhvi Kapoor has been picking some great projects lately, she has proved her versatility over time and showed the world that she is Sridevi’s daughter. Amid all the criticism the Bawaal actress shined and how. Janhvi Kapoor now has a strong fan base who totally believes in her talent.

Talking about Don 3, when the makers announced the film with Ranveer Singh, there was disappointment among fans as he was replacing Shah Rukh Khan, but the actor insisted he deserved a chance to prove himself and he definitely has earned this. The tentative final cast for Don 3 is Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and now Janhvi Kapoor, indeed this is going to be a terrific trio.

