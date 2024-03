Ranveer Singh is the new Don. He has taken over the reigns from Shah Rukh Khan who had followed the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan. The teaser of Don 3 was unveiled by the makers a few months ago introducing Ranveer Singh as the lead. Though some of the fans of the franchise were disappointed to know that Shah Rukh Khan is not returning as Don, a lot were excited to see Ranveer. Next, Kiara Advani came onboard Don 3. Now, a latest report about Don 3 sheds light on the remuneration of Kiara Advani for Farhan Akhtar's film. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan; here are 10 best fashion moments [View Pics]

Kiara Advani charging a whopping amount for Don 3?

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that the makers of Don 3 had shortlisted two heroines for the film. It was Ranveer Singh who suggested Kiara Advani's name as he feels his off-screen bond would help their on-screen chemistry. Further, the report suggest that Kiara Advani is getting the biggest paycheque of her career for Don 3. The source added that the actress is charging almost Rs 13 crore for Don 3. It is 50 percent higher that what she is charging for films like War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and another film with Jr NTR. It is expected that Kiara Advani would also perform big-scale action scenes in the film. However, there is no confirmation on these reports as yet. Don 3 is expected to hit the theatres in 2025.

Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together. ?@RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @PushkarGayatri @J10Kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies… pic.twitter.com/4oCbQSQwbc — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) February 20, 2024

Kiara Advani's filmography

Kiara Advani has definitely come a long way in the film industry. She started her Bollywood journey with Fugly and appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. She then appeared in Lust Stories and more. However, her journey to massive stardom started with Kabir Singh and thereafter she has only delivered hits in the form of Shershaah, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more. She was last seen in Satya Prem Ki Katha along with Kartik Aaryan. The movie was a box office hit and her performance was loved by the audiences.

Amidst the busy schedule and back to back films, Kiara Advani also settled in matrimony with Sidharth Malhotra. Their wedding was nothing short of a dream-come-true moment.