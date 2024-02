Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 has finally got its leading lady in Kiara Advani. The actress is reportedly all set to play the leading lady in Farhan Akhtar's directorial. As per reports in Times, Kiara Advani has been chosen to be the Don 3 diva and Farhan couldn't find anyone but her the perfect fit for the role. It will be the first time Ranveer and Kiara will be sharing the screen for the first time and fans cannot wait for the makers to make an official announcement about the same. Also Read - Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and more Top 10 stars who have collaborated with South Indian directors

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kiara Advani stuns in a plunging neckline dress as she poses with hubby Sidharth Malhotra [View Pics]

Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

When the makers announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, netizens expressed their disappointment as he was replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Farhan Akhtar had come out in the actor's defence where he mentioned that during the time of SRK doing Don the same chatter had occurred as fans couldn't imagine anyone by Amitabh Bachchan as the OG Don. But Shah Rukh Khan proved his mettle and so will Ranveer. 'These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, but somehow we (Shah Rukh Khan and I) just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is." Also Read - Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted THIS actress to play Preeti in Kabir Singh; Kiara Advani was not the first choice [Watch Video]

Trending Now

During his appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, when Ranveer was asked by KJo about the chatter of being unfit for the role, he very humbly replied, ' Ek chance de do'. Ranveer Singh is a swagger and time and again he has proved his versatility and even now he is ready for the challenge and shows the world there will be no better Don than him.

Earlier reports claimed that Farhan had approached Ranbir Kapoor for Don 3 but the Animal star rejected it. And talking about Kiara being the Jungli Billi, OG Jungli Billi Priyanka Chopra was approached for the female lead but it didn't work out. It looks like Kiara Advani was destined to get this role?