Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 has been trending on Twitter for a while. And it's because the netizens have been slamming Farhan Akhtar for not giving any update on the franchise's next instalment. So, Don 3 has been in the works, but there has been no news about the same. Don and Don 2 came out in 2006 and 2011, respectively. Shah Rukh Khan's stint was loved in both films. And hence, fans have been eagerly waiting for Don 3 but with no luck. And hence, netizens have been slamming Farhan Akhtar for the same.

Farhan faces flak from the netizens Don 3

Farhan brought the franchise up and it has been a successful venture Farhan Akhtar has been trolled and memes are being shared online over the lack of Don 3 update. The memes are kinda creative and kinda fill your Sunday afternoon with laughter. Check out the memes here:

Don 3 Trending whenever Farhan Akhtar does something: pic.twitter.com/4gPLM8jKIp — Aman (@amanaggar) June 18, 2022

Sir @FarOutAkhtar is working in Marvel films. But not making Don 3 pic.twitter.com/x1UFsVK5I3 — योगी जैरी सिंग ?? (@Nakali_yo_gi) June 15, 2022

Don 3 is trending Basically everytime @FarOutAkhtar posts something or if there is a news of him working on a new script, SRKians in the comments : pic.twitter.com/k7i52G6N7I — Nobita Nobi (@captainbolywood) June 18, 2022

Just a rumour and it started trending, Don 3 pic.twitter.com/R1ABtiRFtf — _ShAsH!K?_ (@__Who_Am_I__5) June 18, 2022

Don 3 suddenly trending!@FarOutAkhtar do you even see these stuff ? Not just fans, but even neutrals are waiting for KING KHAN @iamsrk to return as DON once again ! pic.twitter.com/Yybpt6funR — R 0 NIT彡 (@imvengeance24) June 18, 2022

11 years passed and still no announcement of Don 3 ?@FarOutAkhtar ? pic.twitter.com/RJiB8UOA7X — ????? ????? ????? ?? (@_Samar__Anand) June 18, 2022

Need a Don 3 asap pic.twitter.com/2M9CamN0vs — Hathi barhkula (@Calmness007) June 18, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan to the rescue

A couple of hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan. Now, y'all would think what's so special about it? Well, it's his caption on the post. Sharing the throwback picture of SRK and himself, Amitabh Bachchan, wrote, "…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON" Big B is the OG don and Shah Rukh Khan did a great job with the remake and also the sequel.

Upcoming projects of Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has Pathaan with . It also stars with whom he'll be reuniting after , and Happy New Year. He also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a pivotal role in 's starring and .