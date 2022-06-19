Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 has been trending on Twitter for a while. And it's because the netizens have been slamming Farhan Akhtar for not giving any update on the franchise's next instalment. So, Don 3 has been in the works, but there has been no news about the same. Don and Don 2 came out in 2006 and 2011, respectively. Shah Rukh Khan's stint was loved in both films. And hence, fans have been eagerly waiting for Don 3 but with no luck. And hence, netizens have been slamming Farhan Akhtar for the same. Also Read - What cold war? Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar laugh off tiff rumours
Farhan faces flak from the netizens Don 3
Farhan brought the franchise up and it has been a successful venture Farhan Akhtar has been trolled and memes are being shared online over the lack of Don 3 update. The memes are kinda creative and kinda fill your Sunday afternoon with laughter. Check out the memes here: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra says Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 is shelved- watch video!
Amitabh Bachchan to the rescue
A couple of hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan. Now, y'all would think what's so special about it? Well, it's his caption on the post. Sharing the throwback picture of SRK and himself, Amitabh Bachchan, wrote, "…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON" Big B is the OG don and Shah Rukh Khan did a great job with the remake and also the sequel. Also Read - Good News! Shah Rukh Khan just revealed something BIG about Don 3!
Upcoming projects of Shah Rukh Khan
SRK has Pathaan with Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone with whom he'll be reuniting after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. He also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.