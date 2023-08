Don 3 with Ranveer Singh was announced a couple of days ago by Farhan Akhtar. Earlier Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Don. And fans of the franchise and the superstar are still miffed with Ranveer taking it over. The teaser of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh got a mixed response. And soon, there were talks about the leading lady's role in the upcoming new movie. Who will play the Junglee Billi in the next Don movie? Well, there were speculations about Kiara Advani being approached. But now, Kriti Sanon's name has cropped up. Also Read - Don 3: Farhan Akhtar has THIS to say to those NOT convinced with Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan

Is Kriti Sanon in talks for the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3?

A video of Kriti Sanon meeting Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder of Excel Entertainment with Farhan Akhtar is going viral. Excel Entertainment has produced the Don franchise. The Adipurush actress was seen hugging the filmmaker before exiting the building and moving towards her swanky Mercedes Maybach. Before getting into her ride, Kriti posed for the photographers who were gathered outside the office. The actress was seen in a tee and denim shorts that she teamed with sneakers. A Reddit user shared the video and asked if it was for Don 3. And so began the speculations of Kriti being approached for the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh.

Watch the video of Kriti Sanon at the Excel Entertainment office here:

Kiara Advani or Kriti Sanon to play the lead role opposite Ranveer in Don 3? Netizens react

Well, these are all speculations on social media. Before it was Kiara Advani, who has been climbing the ladder of success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Satyaprem Ki Katha and more films, who was said to have been approached by the makers. As of now, there has been no confirmation of actresses being approached. Even Kriti is just a speculation. However, netizens are sharing their thoughts on the same. A lot of people have not taken kindly to the rumours. Well, the franchise had some well-established and loved stars in it. Seeing someone else would be difficult for a few. Let's check out their reactions here:

Watch the video of celebrity spotting in the city here:

Meanwhile, Farhan and Ritesh have asked fans to embrace the new era of Don with as much love as they did when Shah Rukh Khan took over from Amitabh Bachchan.