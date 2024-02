Don 3 has made news since years. Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan fans wanted update on what Farhan Akhtar had planned for the franchise. Now, it is Ranveer Singh who has stepped into the shoes of a character made immortal by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The look of the young superstar has got immense amount of appreciation. He will begin shoot for Don 3 from August 2024. The makers have zeroed in on some exciting destinations abroad. Kiara Advani is on board as the new Jungli Billi after Priyanka Chopra. It seems Farhan Akhtar is going all out to make Don 3 the biggest film of his career so far. Also Read - THIS leading actress once made Ranveer Singh go out of the sets due to his awkward behaviour [Watch]

Don 3 to be made on a massive budget?

It seems Farhan Akhtar wants to make Don 3 on the scale of a global action film. The earlier Don movies with Shah Rukh Khan had good decent budgets but Don 3 is on a new scale altogether. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Don 3 is Farhan's attempt to make a global action thriller and no one better than Ranveer Singh to spearhead the franchise in the new era." In 2023, we saw how Indian movies like Jawan and Pathaan caught the fancy of westerners. Bollywood is booming globally and filmmakers want to explore new markets. Also Read - BL Awards 2024 Nominees: Shah Rukh Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITES NOW

Budget of Don 3 revealed?

It seems Don 3 will be mounted on a reported budget of Rs. 275 crore. The marketing and publicity expenses are not included in this. They want to make a movie that competes with the spy universe of YRF. The source further told Bollywood Hungama, "The action has been visualized in a way that Don 3 stands tall against the Spy Universe. However, what separates Don 3 from other action films of India is the protagonist, who has shades of negative elements." Ranveer Singh has delivered memorable performances in big budget films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Simmba. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pregnant with first child? What does this mean for Kalki 2898 AD?

Talking about working in Don 3, he said that he knows that he has a huge legacy to live upto. Ranveer Singh fans are kicked for Don 3. This is one of the most exciting projects in his kitty along with Singham 3.