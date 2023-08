Don 3 has become one of the most trending movies on Twitter in the past two years. Today, Farhan Akhtar showed us the first look of Ranveer Singh as Don 3. We can see the star seated on a table with his back to us. He is in a hoodie. The promo has the iconic dialogue Don Ko Ghayarah Mulkon Ki Police as we see the makers unveil the face of Ranveer Singh as Don. The actor looks smashing in a leather jacket and shades. While Shah Rukh Khan fans are mighty upset with the makers, others feel that Ranveer Singh deserves a chance to prove himself. Also Read - Don 3: Farhan Akhtar makes it official, asks fans to shower the same love they gave to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan

Farhan Akhtar shares new look of Don 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

We can see that the first look has been created quite well. The film is going to come out in 2025. Fans are also looking forward to seeing Farhan Akhtar back in the director's chair. The film Jee Le Zara which was supposed to star Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra looks dicey. Fans have come out in support of Ranveer Singh who has been trolled by many who cannot see any one else in the role other than Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes for Don 3, here's why he is the perfect choice

Ranveer Singh's infectious energy will infuse new life into the Don franchise! Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience! Don3 #FarhanAkhtar — Madhur (@Mr_Madhur_) August 9, 2023

The editing and pacing of the teaser are spot on! It keeps you hooked and leaves you wanting for more. ⏭️?#FarhanAkhtar

Don 3

Ranveer Singh — Keerthi Suresh (@Keerthi65303926) August 9, 2023

His direction skills are unmatched . Finally getting something from him after such a long time. #Don3#FarhanAkhtar

Don 3

Ranveer Singh — кιαяα❤️ (@its_Kiaraaa_) August 9, 2023

Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan fans protest Also Read - Don 3 with Ranveer Singh: here's why Shah Rukh Khan exited the Farhan Akhtar action franchise

Trending Now

Fans of SRK are unimpressed. We know that they had been asking about Don 3 since years now. But Farhan Akhtar said he did not have a script in hand. They feel he avoided the star in his lean phase after Zero. Take a look at the tweets below....

Race 3 in making dialogue delivery is aa thu ...crap and wahiyat no one can replace legendary SRK swag style and dialogue delivery his heavy voice don franchisee has officially been ruined by egoistic director end of don series — Nikita Malhotra (@malhotranikita7) August 9, 2023

DON 3 Without SRK ?

Just like ,,

Forest with King Lion ?https://t.co/M8msyW2tjt — Lord Kartike // ? (@Lord_Kartike) August 9, 2023

I'm telling frm long that chichora always wanted to replaced SRK for this he lick Adi chopra shoes than karan and now farhan.

just imagine how he manage to sign SRK's 3 director?

ranveer ko paps ke shamne jake don banna tha to ban gya. ab paid paps uske ass pass hoge#Don3 — Ahmmed ✖️ (@iamr4juu) August 9, 2023

Well, the animosity does not seem to end. But many fans of SRK are quite supportive of Ranveer Singh. The Gully Boy star is high on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.