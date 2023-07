Don 3 is one of the most awaited film franchises in the entertainment industry. The films have to date starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The films have a huge fanbase and Shah Rukh Khan fans have been looking forward to the next film in the franchise. However, a couple of weeks ago, it was said that SRK is not returning to the Don series. It was said that Ranveer Singh is going to star in the Don franchise's next film. And it seems he has been confirmed for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Also Read - Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan fans slam Farhan Akhtar's decision to cast Ranveer Singh; say, 'Destined to tank at box office' [Read Tweets]

Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3?

As per a report in an online entertainment news portal, Ranveer Singh will headline the Don 3 movie. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor will be carrying forward the legacy of the franchise states the reports. It is also said that the Don franchise will be undergoing a makeover. It is said that an official announcement will be made soon. An official announcement is expected to drop on his birthday which is next week. Also Read - Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan; official announcent soon?

#RanveerSingh CONFIRMED for #Don3... Farhan Akhtar's action-packed #Don franchise is getting a MAKEOVER, and @RanveerOfficial has been roped in to carry forward the legacy... The official announcement comes out on Ranveer's birthday next week! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) July 1, 2023

Netizens react to Ranveer Singh headlining Don 3 movie

As soon as it was announced that Ranveer Singh will take over the Don 3 franchise, fans of the series and also Shah Rukh Khan started reacting to the same. A lot of fans seem angry and upset at SRK not being a part of the film anymore. Some of the netizens have called it a big downgrade which of course, nobody deserves. Ranveer Singh’s fans are quite happy with the update though. It is a big movie indeed and his fans would love to see him in a different avatar. Farhan Akhtar who has directed the first two films of the franchise has been getting flak too. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan makes an exit from the franchise; Farhan Akhtar to start the film with a new leading man? Fans suggest THIS actor’s name

This is like a downgrade from kohli to Sharma as Indian test team captain — Curious_Sharma?? (@abhinav_me) July 1, 2023

All the best Ranveer — Prabhatha birthday 25th June (@rogobertha) July 1, 2023

Farhan gali khane ke lie ready rehna usdin ? — Baazigar ( FAN ) (@SRKsbaazigar) July 1, 2023

Joker ko Don bana diya BC???? — Freak4SRKAritra/JAWAN 7th Sept 23??(Fan account) (@SRKs_aficionado) July 1, 2023

I'm not a fan of SRK or Ranveer, but #Don was completely for SRK the way the character was portrayed. Even those who are not fans of SRK also like his character in #DON. Ranveer has acting power, but SRK's body language is the best in this role." #Don3 — LIT (@lzyintrdytrdr) July 1, 2023

kya kya din aa gye hai ?? — Aariyan (@aariaariyann) July 1, 2023

Wow ranveer singh line up ? baiju announcement kab hoga — asutosh (@asutosh0025) July 1, 2023

Sadakchap don mubarak ho dosto — Viktor (@army_kingx) July 1, 2023

The legacy is over With SRK. — Gourab.ᴶᴬᵂᴬᴺ (@iamgourab_21) July 1, 2023

F**ck farhan f***k ranveer

Boycott don 3 — BroGizmo (@BroGizmo) July 1, 2023

Terrible choice because Ranveer dont have the stylish look and performance which is the main point for Don — ThePrince (@Hrithikmyhero) July 1, 2023

Legacy ? — VIVEK (@vivek1252vkr) July 1, 2023

Not carry forward

Carry backward the legacy — Vikas ⚡ (@thunderxstorm07) July 1, 2023

@FarOutAkhtar rethink and cast Hrithik Roshan.... The only worthy successor of Bachchan. — AtmaNirbhar Yash Modi (@YashMod19555127) July 1, 2023

Khatam ta ta bye bye — SRK KA FAN (@iamsrkfan97) July 1, 2023

Race-Race 2-Race 3

Don-Don 2-Don 3 — सस्ता पीटर पार्कर 3.0 (@tony_bhakt09) July 1, 2023

Ranveer as Don & Anushka as Roma??? — AA (@salsachhin) July 1, 2023

Gaaliyo ke liye tayyar raho @FarOutAkhtar — John Snow ⚔️ (@JohnSnowTweet) July 1, 2023

ALL THESE YEARS WE WANTED D3 FOR SRK, NOT REVAMPED. THIS IS EXACTLY OPPOSITE OF WHAT WE ASKED FOR. — Mohammed Asif Ahmed (@iAsifMe) July 1, 2023

Hope somebody else dubs for Ranveer, his voice just doesn’t fit this character, apart from all other things. — maaya (@mohmaaya) July 1, 2023

KJo tried to make him SRK and now Farhan's turn! ? — Kabhi Pathaan Kabhi Jawan (@NayaSrk) July 1, 2023

Will pass.

Ty — Kunal S Shah Abjr Fan~ (@shahks82) July 1, 2023

its not the sequel of Don 2

Ranveer's don is "Don 3.0" — FaisalSrkian (@FaisalRobin3) July 1, 2023

Yhhhsss whoopieeee ???? — ‘ (@RanveersPeony) July 1, 2023

Ab ghodo kii race me ghdhe bhi dorege?? — king off Bollywood ? (@FaizanF6246820) July 1, 2023

Ranveer Singh is one talented actor. He is gearing up for his next with Dharma Productions called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which also stars Alia Bhatt. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the return of Karan Johar as a director. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan to name a few. Elsewhere, it was said that Farhan Akhtar was going to make Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Alia and Katrina Kaif. However, that has been delayed since the unavailability of dates of all actresses at the given time. Farhan is reportedly working on the Campeones remake with Aamir Khan.