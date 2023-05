Shah Rukh Khan has opted out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 leaving fans heartbroken. And as soon as the news of the Badshah of Bollywood not doing the most popular franchise film hit the internet, netizens began to suggest names. Two names were widely shared, one being Ranveer Singh and the other being Hrithik Roshan. And now, the latest reports suggest that Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. Yep, if reports are anything to go by, Ranveer Singh will take up the mantle in the upcoming movie. Also Read - What cold war? Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar laugh off tiff rumours

Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

As per a report in an online entertainment news portal, Ranveer Singh has been locked in for the main role in Don 3. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor has worked with Excel Entertainment before and it seems the makers have found their hero in him. News18 reports that the makers were looking for someone who is a popular name as well as a bankable to take forward the legacy such as the Don franchise. They have picked Ranveer for the same. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra says Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 is shelved- watch video!

Ranveer Singh and the makers have worked together in the past and the movie were successful as well. The makers are now waiting to gauge the reactions of people on the same. It won't be easy to fit in as Shah Rukh Khan has etched himself as Don in everyone's hearts and minds with his charismatic portrayal. Also Read - Good News! Shah Rukh Khan just revealed something BIG about Don 3!

Trending Now

Don 3 announcement with Ranveer Singh to release soon?

Well, it's not just that, the makers are planning to make an official announcement about the same soon, states the report. While the audience is waiting for the same, the report states that Ranveer has already shot the video announcement. And now, the production house is looking forward to releasing it without any further delay. It is said that Shah Rukh Khan has already been informed about Ranveer being the Don in Don 3.

Don 3 developments

Well, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly opted out of the movie because he wanted to do something commercial that will cater to all sections of the audience. And Don 3 did not fit the bill, it seems. The actor is reportedly staying away from the genre for some time. Elsewhere, a couple of months ago, there were reports about the makers planning on bringing two dons together, that is Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Be SRK felt it would be gimmicky and bowed out of the project.