Don 3 is one of the most talked about movies in Bollywood. A couple of weeks ago, the sequel to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film franchise was announced but without SRK being a part of it. Excel Entertainment got the charming and versatile actor Ranveer Singh to play the mafia leader this time around. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan slammed the makers for replacing SRK with Ranveer. Here's looking at the real reason why Ranveer replaced SRK.

Don 3: Why did Shah Rukh Khan not sign the sequel of his much-loved movie

Shah Rukh Khan headlined two of the Don movies. He set the benchmark so high that fans were expecting the third part to be with none other than the King of Bollywood. However, that did not happen. The reason why Shah Rukh Khan did not sign Don 3 was because he was not fully convinced. It is not like SRK did not like the script. SRK is fully aware that Don 3 is an iconic role. However, he would like to step into the character only when he has full confidence in the script. Moreover, the box office has not been very fine in the past. Since the audience has become smarter and has been rejecting movies which they don't like, he now wants to be doubly sure before signing up for any movie. It was SRK who felt that it was time to pass on the baton. And that's how Ranveer Singh got in the picture. Farhan is confident about RS playing Don. Also Read - THIS leading actress once made Ranveer Singh go out of the sets due to his awkward behaviour [Watch]

Just a couple of days ago, the makers dropped an interesting announcement about the cast of Don 3. Kiara Advani has joined the cast of Don 3. Speculations are that she will play 'Junglee Billee' in the movie. Kiar's fans are super happy with the actress bagging the project. Also Read - Amid pregnancy rumours, Deepika Padukone makes a cool and casual airport appearance; hawk eyed netizens have eyes on baby bump [View Pics]

Ranveer Singh pens a heartfelt note on joining the Don franchise

The actor gushed about seeing Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan play Don in the movies. He calls them both GOAT of the Hindi Cinema and the reason why he wanted to be a Hindi film hero. As he steps into their shoes for Don 3, he acknowledges the great responsibility that comes with it. Ranveer Singh hopes that the audience gives him the same love they have given to all his characters over the years.