has stepped in for as the new lead of if reports are to be believed. There were rumours that the Cirkus star would be signing a big film before he starts work on 's Baiju Bawra. It seems that big movie is Don 3. For years, fans of Shah Rukh Khan were wanting Don 3 from . Things got exciting when Ritesh Sidwani said that Farhan Akhtar was busy working on the script. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan got super excited about the same. But later it was revealed that SRK is not interested in the movie. Also Read - Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan; official announcent soon?

SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS TROLL RANVEER SINGH Also Read - Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan makes an exit from the franchise; Farhan Akhtar to start the film with a new leading man? Fans suggest THIS actor’s name

It seems Shah Rukh Khan feels that Don 3 does not fit into the kind of films he wants to be a part of in this time frame. The superstar has Jawan lined up for release followed by Dunki in December. It seems he is reading a lot of scripts as well from both Bollywood and South Indian filmmakers. Fans have been trolling the makers for bringing Ranveer Singh on board for Don 3. They feel the makers should start a new franchise with the Padmaavat star who is known for his formidable acting chops and charismatic personality. Take a look at the tweets below... Also Read - Don 3 The Chase Ends: Shah Rukh Khan starrer in the scripting stage; Here’s everything you need to know about the last chapter

Trending Now

Riz, i waited 12 years for some update on Don 3. And I'm sad with these updates. I love Don 2. This just makes me sad. — Shubhika (@WorldOfShubhika) May 19, 2023

If #Don3 happen without. @iamsrk then it will be record breaking disaster in history of Bollywood remember that. @FarOutAkhtar — Ramiz (@iRamizHasan) May 19, 2023

Farhan Akhtar should drop the idea of making DoN 3 if SRK is not going to feature in it & if Farhan is keen to work with Ranveer in this genre then he should direct a brand new separate movie. I think Ranveer will do a fab job in modern gangster type roles. — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) May 19, 2023

Ultra Disaster of the decade Loading..

If Srk didn't want to do Don3 then Makers shouldn't make the film.

No Srk No Don3#SRK #Don3 #ShahRukhKhan? @iamsrk — Gaurav Mishra (@iamgaurav_m) May 19, 2023

Better to cast Chota Don rather than Ranveer Singh in Don 3 ? Agree or Not ! Give your Opinion ?@FarOutAkhtar | @rajpalofficial pic.twitter.com/IVhASJ3Fk8 — ??? ~  (@RoyceSRKian) May 19, 2023

Of late, the uproar looks a little misplaced. Nor Ranveer Singh or Farhan Akhtar has made a formal announcement on the same. The young star will reunite with for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.