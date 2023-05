Now, can you imagine Don without Shah Rukh Khan? No right, but sadly, this is happening, and there is a report of the Pathaan star walking out of the franchise as he is reportedly not keen on doing something that the script offers, and even Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment are okay with this development and are now in the hunt for the new leading man who will take the franchise ahead. The reports suggest that Excel Entertainment is in talks with the A-list actor with whom they have also worked, and there are speculations that the actor is no one but either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh. Also Read - Not Shah Rukh Khan but this person in the family is the busiest; reveals Gauri Khan

While the news of SRK making an exit from the film is out, fans are suggesting two names: the first is Ranveer, and the second is Fighter star Hrithik Roshan. Having said that, Excel Entertainment and Farhan Akhtar share a strong bond with both of these actors. One user wrote, "Ready to wait for another decade but no without SRK". Another user said, " Makers are approaching Ranveer Singh...he will not fit in this character .he is a over acting ki dukan ..i think younger generation actor hav to play the lead ..or ... ". One more user said, " Nahi chahiye DON 3 without SRK"

While the netizens are even assuming that now that Shah Rukh Khan has made an exit, it will be easier to have the OG junglee Billi Priyanka Chopra on board as she shares a good rapport with both of these actors and even Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan fans are unhappy with the news of his exit, and they are saying that there is no Don without SRK. Well, when Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the shoes of , who is the OG Don, many were not sure if SRK would fit in, but he changed the game. Now it will be interesting to see who takes the plunge to be the new Don.