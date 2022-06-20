Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer finally gets a sequel; Farhan Akhtar to narrate script to SRK soon [Report]

A few days ago, , who last directed and wrote starrer Don 2: The King Is Back, was trolled by netizens for not giving them updates on . It seems like the wait is finally over as the actor-filmmaker is back to penning the script for the much-awaited sequel to the Don franchise. Also Read - Brahmastra 4K trailer: Can you spot Deepika Padukone in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer?

According to Pinkvilla, Farhan's team has finally came up with an idea to take forward the Don franchise with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. Farhan has apparently started writing the film's script and once the screenplay is locked, he is going to narrate the storyline to SRK soon.

"Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that's exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script, and will give narration to his Don aka. SRK, once the screenplay is locked," a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

Farhan has reportedly discussed the idea of Don 3 with his father and veteran lyricist who wrote the original starrer Don (1978). "Like always, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but yes, it's confirmed that Farhan has started work on Don 3 script. Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 percent to this project," the source added.

Farhan had also helmed the first part, which had released in 2006. It was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The original starred Amitabh Bachchan, who played the titular role. The film focussed on a mafia don's lookalike who is roped in on a secret mission to infiltrate the underworld.

As a writer, Farhan, who is the son of veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar and , has delivered major hits like , the National Award-winning coming-of-age film , Dil Dhadakne Do, Don, Don 2, and .

With Jee Le Zara starring , and , being put on the back burner due to date issues, it seems like Farhan will now focus on the making of Don 3 and treat the audience with an official update soon.