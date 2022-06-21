Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol on screen in the latest installment?

Don ka intezaar toh pura Hindutan kar raha hai. is all set to get back with his Don avatar in the third instalment and fans cannot contain their excitement. And this time again the makers are leaving no stone unturned t make the film exciting to watch. Reportedly the makers have signed the OG don of Bollywood in and Shah Rukh Khan's favourite female co-star . And the actors too dropped a major hint of them being part of Don 3. The Shehenshah of Bollywood shared a cryptic post with Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram account a few days ago and wrote, "…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON" And ever since this post of Big B, fans are anticipating the biggest cruiser over between the two legends. It is reported that Sr. Bachchan will play the role of a cop in the film. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's Namaste gesture at White House leaves Indian BTS ARMY saying, 'Ab ki baar Jungkook ki sarkar' [Watch]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Here's how the fans are already excited to watch the legends together on screen once again Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar introduce sister Saba's to-be-husband; drop deets about their romance, upcoming wedding

Don 3 is On the way and the biggest crossover ?? pic.twitter.com/Dx8cqQCZiD — Gourab. (@iamgourab_21) June 18, 2022

Imagine Amitabh Bachchan & SRK

In Don 3#Don3 pic.twitter.com/3zsAgJmpBs — Vibes (@Vaibhav_m85) June 18, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan playing Cop in Don 3 pic.twitter.com/AANT2cSq2b — Jb_ Cristiano (@Cris_JB05) June 18, 2022

Kajol to be a prominent role in Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3? Also Read - Dipika Kakar gives the best birthday gift to her husband Shoaib Ibrahim; its cost will leave you in a tizzy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

While not only Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol too hinted pf she being a part of Don. She shared her uber classy picture of her and wrote, " Main hoon Don, Main hoon Don, main hoon, main hoon, main hoon Don ;)". Now, this is going to be BIGGER and BETTER and the fans clearly cannot contain their excitement for the same. Don ka besabri se intezaar hai.