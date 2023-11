Don is back! But this time it is Ranveer Singh who has taken up the charge. It was a few months ago that Excel Entertainment made the announcement of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the lead. He has replaced Shah Rukh Khan who had replaced OG Amitabh Bachchan to take forward the Don franchise. Netizens had quite a drastic reaction to Ranveer Singh becoming the new Don. Later, reports emerged that Priyanka Chopra would return to the Don franchise as Roma. There is no confirmation on it as yet. However, if anyone has to replace Priyanka Chopra as Roma, fans' choice is Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan ignores Ranveer Singh, hugs Deepika Padukone at World Cup match, netizens ask why? [Watch viral video]

Sobhita Dhulipala on being a part of Don 3

In a recent interview, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about the same. When asked about fans wanting her to be the new Roma, she said, 'It's crazy." Further, she lauded Priyanka Chopra and said that the actress brought fire to the character. Sobhita also said that she has loved everything about the Don franchise. The actress was quoted saying, "She has brought such fire to Roma. And I've loved Don, the films, the music, the energy, it's amazing and I also enjoy watching action films in general. I have this keeda ki mujhe action film karna hai." Further she was asked about comparisons with Priyanka Chopra. She said that it is because of her role in Made In Heaven that people could connect her with Priyanka Chopra and Roma because her character Tara is as feisty. She added that a lot of people dropped comments saying that she is a great fit for Roma. Sobhita Dhulipala said, "It excites me, it flatters me. It's a big deal to be seen as worthy by an audience that is more interested in being critical."

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the cast details of Don 3 are still kept under wrap. It was in August that a teaser video featuring Ranveer Singh delivering a monologue was shared by the makers to announce the film. A lot of fans were hoping that Shah Rukh Khan would return as Don but it seems makers could not strike a deal with King Khan.

