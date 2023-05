Don holds a special place in the Indian Cinema being an iconic cult classic Bollywood has ever given. The film series carries a special fanbase. After Amitabh Bachchan played the don mafia, Shah Rukh Khan did justice to the role by extending the franchise with 2 more chapters. Well, this comes as big news for all the Don fans and cinephiles. The wait is over as Don 3 has been just confirmed. Also Read - Bollywood movie sequels starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more that fans wanted but never got made

The much-awaited third installment of the hit film series is currently in the scripting stage. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed that Farhan Akhtar is writing the script of Don 3. He is unaware of the plot details as of now but fronted Don 3 will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Sidhwani and the actor-director are partners at their production company Excel Entertainment.

Ritesh Sidhwani gave the big update in a recent interview with news agency PTI. He said, till his partner Farhan Akhtar finishes writing the much-awaited third installment, they won't do anything. He added, "Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script... Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don." This major update left the fans excited who have been waiting for the action franchise for a decade long. is writing the story and will direct the same while will bankroll the project as a producer.

Shah Rukh Khan will continue to headline the third chapter reprising his role as Don. : The Chase Ends will bring the King back to its form but this time the story will have a closure. Well, Don and Don 2 starred in the lead role it is unknown who will play the female lead in the third chapter. Will Priyanka Chopra return to her pivotal role or a leading actress will replace her? The makers have kept all details of the film under wraps. We await official confirmation from the makers of Don 3 The Chase Ends.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani bought the rights of the 1978 starrer titled Don. Along with Big B the iconic film also starred , , and Om Shivpuri in leading roles. The film was then remade in 2006 featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The new generation Don was released in 2006 as Don: The Chase Begins and the second chapter Don: The King Is Back was released in 2011.