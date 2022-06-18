Don 3 trends; Shah Rukh Khan's fans get excited – Here's why

Shah Rukh Khan has three interesting films lined up, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Also, his fans will get to watch him in cameos in movies like Brahmastra and Rocketry. While movies starring him in the lead role will release in 2023, Brahmastra and Rocketry are slated to release this year. But, it looks like the superstar’s fans want more. Don 3 has been trending on social media and the reason behind is reports of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa being put on a backburner. Also Read - Sai Pallavi, Aamir Khan and more celebs who were trolled for speaking about The Kashmir Files and Kashmiri Pandits' genocide

Jee Le Zaraa put on the backburner?

was supposed to direct Jee Le Zaraa which stars , , and . But, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the movie has been put on the back burner and the reason behind it is that the makers aren't getting bulk dates for all three female stars together.

Did Amitabh Bachchan hint about Don 3?

After this report came out, started trending as fans feel that the next project that Farhan is working on is the and Priyanka Chopra starrer. Even a recent post by makes fans feel that maybe in Don 3, Big B and SRK will come together. The megastar shared a picture with SRK and posted, "…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Fans eagerly wait for Don 3

A fan tweeted, “Don 3 is supposedly on!? The Buzz and HYPE of this movie is HUMONGOUS Make it Happens @iamsrk sir! #ShahRukhKhan.”

Don 3 is supposedly on!? The Buzz and HYPE of this movie is HUMONGOUS ? Make it Happens @iamsrk sir! #ShahRukhKhan — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) June 18, 2022

And that's Happening Guyz Big B just Posted...

It's a Hint of Don 3 pic.twitter.com/if6oA0dgwa — SRK Universe Pakistan (@SRKUniversePK0) June 18, 2022

Looks like Farhan watched Spider-Man : No Way Home and thought of bringing both the Dons together ? pic.twitter.com/EvQGmBDGwH — r ★ (@itzzRashmi) June 18, 2022

Well, if Big B and SRK will come together for Don 3, it will surely be interesting to watch them on the big screen once again. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Priyanka will return as Roma or if there will be a new female lead in the film.