Dono special screening for celebs took place tonight. Rajveer Deol, Sunny Deol's son and Paloma, Poonam Dhillon's daughter are making their acting debut in Bollywood with Dono. The grand premiere of Dono was attended by a lot of Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and more. While we shared with you the reunion of Salman and Aamir, another reunion happened for Salman while he was giving his best wishes to Rajveer and Paloma.

Salman Khan's heartfelt best wishes for Rajveer Deol and Paloma

Salman Khan made a smashing entry as always at the grand celebs screening of Dono. He wore a black shirt and a black denim. Salman posed for the photogs and then met Aamir Khan and his son, Junaid Khan. He also posed with them. Later, Salman was asked to give a byte on Rajveer Deol and Paloma's debut with Dono. Salman was already chatting with the media when Sooraj Barjatya quietly made an entry and stood beside Salman. When Salman saw him, his face lit up. They hugged and Salman continued telling the media that he wishes that Dono should do for Rajveer and Paloma what Maine Pyar Kiya did for him, Salman and Bhagyashree all those years ago.

Watch the video of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya from Dono screening here:

Latest : Megastar #Salmankhan at Dono screening: Wishing the team all the best and wishing sooraj barjatya all the best with his production They share very great bonding #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/X9fsYjOmpf — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) October 5, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Watch this video of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan sharing a hug at the Dono screening here:

Salman Khan's bond with the Deols

Salman Khan is very close to the whole Deol family. Right from Dharmendra to Hema Malini, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. While Dharmendra sees himself in Salman, Hema Malini considers him as her son. Bobby Deol credits Salman for reviving his career in the industry with Race 3. Sunny Deol and Salman have always been close. BollywoodLife exclusively told its readers that during the Gadar 2 success bash, Salman himself turned host and took care of everyone. He met everyone graciously as though he was the host while Sunny was busy meeting other guests. Salman has also been promoting Rajveer's debut movie Dono on his social media handle.

On his work front, Salman has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi that has Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo. Tiger 3 is coming during Diwali.