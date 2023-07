For Sunny Deol, 2023 marks a special year. While the actor is geared up for the release of Gadar 2, his sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol are also starting new chapters in their lives. While Karan recently tied the nuptial knot with his girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, Rajveer is ready to debut in Bollywood with his upcoming film Dono. And that’s not all. Along with Rajveer, the film industry will be introduced with another fresh face. She is the daughter of actress Poonam Dhillon, Paloma Dhillon. Dono will be helmed by director Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya, which also marks his debut as a filmmaker. Also Read - Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 box office clash, 'There is no comparison... '

Dono poster out

Today, on July 24, the makers dropped the announcement of Dono on social media. It is confirmed that the film's teaser will be released the following day, on July 25. "It's the start of a new beginning! Dono, TEASER OUT TOMORROW!" read the caption of the post. The poster resembles a painting-like scene, where the two protagonists, presumably Karan Deol and Paloma Dhillon are captured sitting on a beach, their backs turned away from the camera. While Paloma is decked up in a red dress, Karan dons a white shirt with black bottoms. Ahead of them, there lay a picturesque view of the vast sea, azure crimson-red sky, and a setting sun, giving major romantic vibes.

Check out the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)

Karan Deol congratulates Rajveer Deol

Karan Deol marked his presence in the comments congratulating his younger brother Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon for their film debut. “All the best Rajveer & Paloma,” wrote Karan, adding a red heart emoji. Social media users congratulated Rajveer and Paloma too. While one excited user wrote, “Looking extremely forward to this…” another quipped, “Wohoooo Avnish Barjatya! Thrilled to watch your vision fruition into the magical canvas of 70mm!” “Very nice poster” came another positive remark. Sunny Deol also re-shared Dono’s poster on his Instagram stories.

Avnish Barjatya on Rajveer Dhillon and Paloma Dhillon

Dono, produced under the banners of Rajshri Productions and Jio Studios, comes with the tagline “two strangers… one destination…” Earlier, Dono’s director Avnish Barjatya asserted that Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, share a “great” on-screen chemistry, reports Mid-day. “They have both seamlessly blended into their roles,” confirmed the debutant director. Dono’s release date is under wraps.