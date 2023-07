Bollywood every year welcomes a bunch of new talents with open arms and this year in the slot of star kids' debut we have a new addition. Sunny Deol’s second son Rajveer Deol is all set to kickstart his acting career after Karan Deol who debuted with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. Rajveer will feature as a lead in the upcoming movie titled Dono. Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon will also make her Bollywood debut with the same movie. The movie will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya who dons the director hat for his first full-fledged big-screen movie. After dropping the first poster yesterday Dono makers releases the teaser today. Also Read - Dono teaser: Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer all set to debut with Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma in Avnish Barjatya’s maiden directorial

Dono is a project of debuts as it marks the first film of Rajveer Deol and Paloma and on the other hand, Avnish Barjatya will also make a debut as director. It takes fans on a nostalgic ride of Maine Pyaar Kiya which was Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's debut alongside director Soorja Barjatya's debut film. Dono is a fresh love story of two strangers with one destination. Dono means both in English and the title echoes the storyline as a tale of two individuals. The movie is a coming-of-age love story exploring modern relationships with a background of luxurious destination weddings. Meghna and Dev are two strangers who meet at their friend's wedding and fall for each other.

Paloma and Rajveer look promising actors of the coming generation of Bollywood. Even netizens agree with that as they are already calling Rajveer Deol a superhit actor. Rajshri Films dropped the Dono teaser on its Instagram account and users started dropping their comments. Someone wrote, "One more Superstar from the Deol Family.. Welcome dear." One user commented, "Rajveer sir Superhit" while another wrote, "Bhai is bande mai bat alag hai tgda superstar bangega ye handsome hunk."

Rajshri Production has been serving Indian cinema for several years delivering some memorable movies. It is a leading film and TV studio since 1947. The production house which has its hand on family entertainers will now release a romance drama introducing two new faces. Sooraj Barjatya who now looks over his home production house launches Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma alongside his son Avnish. With this Dono adds to the list of upcoming new movies of Bollywood.

Dono marks the 59th film of Rajshri Productions whose last release was Uunchai. Avnish Barjatya takes on the directorial responsibilities of Dono continuing the legacy of the Barjatya family’s production house. This marks his first commercial movie as a director having worked as an assistant director under his father director Sooraj Barjataya for Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Uunchai. Dono is also co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios. The film is expected to be in cinemas soon.