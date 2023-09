Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and actress Poonam Dhillon's children Rajveer Deol and Paloma are the newest debutants of Bollywood. They will be seen sharing a screen space in a new movie called Dono. Just a couple of minutes ago, the Dono Trailer was launched. And a grand trailer launch event was hosted in the city which saw Sunny, Karan Deol, Poonam, Ashok Thakeria, Sooraj Barjatya and Avnish Barjatya and more in attendance. Watch the Dono trailer below...

Dono Trailer: Rajveer, Paloma debut with a one-sided romance movie

The trailer of Dono begins with Rajveer Deol, who plays Dev, getting a call from his mother. She informs him about his childhood crush and BFF, Alina's wedding. Alina also calls Dev up and insists that he attend her wedding and blackmails on cancelling it if he bailed out on her. With his mother asking him to turn the page and move on, Dev reaches the wedding venue. There he meets the vivacious Meghna, played by Paloma. While Dev is the bride's best friend, Meghna is the groom's best friend.

By chance, Meghna hears Dev's confession about being in love with Alina (the bride) and questions him about his intentions. She wants to know about Dev and Alina's story. Reluctantly, they both get to know each other. We learn about Meghna's bitter past as well. She has been in a relationship for six years but broke up about a month ago. She pretends to be happy despite her break-up. We see a lot of showdown moments and intense scenes between Paloma and Rajveer which we might get to watch in theatres upon the release. The trailer is going viral in entertainment news.

For now, watch the Dono Trailer video here:



Netizens give a warm welcome to Dono Trailer, Rajveer and Paloma

Netizens are showering Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon's children with love and warmth. They have wished both aspiring actors for their debut movie. Check out the reactions to the Dono Trailer here:

Watch the Dono Trailer Launch video here:

About Dono

Dono is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya who is also making his debut as a director in the industry. Dono is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios. Kanikka Kapur plays Alina in the the movie. Dono is releasing on 5th October 2023. Are you planning to watch it?