is taking it one film at a time. Ever since she has made her debut in Bollywood, she has been compared with her mother who was the first female superstar. While Janhvi is proving her mettle as an actor with every film and her latest trailer if Mili is leaving fans spellbound. The girl nailed it every bit in the trailer and the viewers are praising her for taking the plunge and improving with every film. At the trailer launch of Mili Boney Kapoor came to daughter Janhvi's defence when she was compared with Sridevi and the constant criticism that the star kid faces.

To which Boney Kapoor said," Everyone has a different mechanism to understand their character and become part of it. That was one of the major USP of Sridevi, and Janhvi also picks up the character or rather gets into the character. He further added that my baby that just started her journey and one shouldn't put her in comparison with any of the work of Sridevi. He praised his late wife Sridevi and said, " She also had a journey which was brilliant, she started as a child star but the North Indians saw her after she did more than 200 films in the South".

While the film is coproduced by Boney Kapoor and he was super proud of his daughter as she has done an impeccable job. Honey couldn't stop praising Janhvi at the trailer launch of Mili and tad bit embarrassed like every kid , Janhvi asked her dad to stop doing her taarif. Well, it was an adorable moment and fans definitely missed Sridevi on this big day. Janhvi Kapoor has been receiving a lot of love right now for the Mili trailer.