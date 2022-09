Bollywood actress was recently in the news for taking a dig at her Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after she claimed in her recent interview that the latter waited for her and called her multiple times. She again hit the headlines when she shared a fan-made video clip featuring Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah and her with a romantic track playing in the background. Also Read - Disha Patani, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and more Bollywood actresses ooze oomph in bodycon dresses

In the fan-made video, Urvashi and Naseem were seen blushing at each other indicating that there was some romance brewing between the two. Indian netizens were highly disappointed by Urvashi for sharing the video and slammed her brutally for leaning towards the Pakistani cricketer.

Urvashi Rautela has shared a video of herself and Naseem Shah on her Instagram story ? pic.twitter.com/zbHQnlUFP1 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 6, 2022

During the recent interaction, when Naseem was questioned about Urvashi and the video she shared on her social media handle, the cricketer smiled and gave a vague reply while reacting to the viral video. "Smile toh mujhe aapke sawaal pe aa rahi hai. Mujhe to kuch pata hi nahi hai ke Urvashi kon hai, kya hai, nahi pata. Pata nahi log kis tarah ke video karte hai. Mujhe to pata bhi nahi hai kaise kya hua. Abhi bas cricket pe focus hai," Naseem said.

Naseem's reaction has once again made Urvashi the fodder to jokes and memes on social media. Many social media users have been circulating Naseem's response to Urvashi's video while trolling the Hate Story 4 actress. Urvashi had travelled To Dubai to attend the India versus Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup 2022.

Urvashi had claimed this in an interview that she was shooting in Varanasi and from there she went to New Delhi. Then Mr RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for her and he wanted to meet her. She said that she was so tired that she slept and didn't realise that she got so many calls.

Later, Rishabh Pant shared in his Instagram story, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." Indirectly referring Pant as a 'cougar hunter', Urvashi took to Instagram and wrote in response, "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball."