Film director Puri Jagannadh's 2019 action romance iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni was declared a hit upon its release. Now, after almost 4 years, Puri Jagannadh is back with the film's sequel, titled Double iSmart, eyeing a release on March 8, 2024. But the upcoming sequel has a special twist. Besides Ram Pothineni reprising his role in Double iSmart, a Bollywood actor has been roped in as well. Any guesses? It is Sanjay Dutt. Yes, the good news comes with the makers dropping Dutt's first look poster today, July 29. And needless to say, fans are gripped with excitement about his role in the film.

Sanjay Dutt joins Double iSmart

Sanjay Dutt's poster for Double iSmart was unveiled on the occasion of his birthday, making it even more special. Sharing his "Big Bull" avatar from the film, the actor tweeted, "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses Puri Jagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad Ram Pothineni. Glad to be Playing the BIG BULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer DoubleiSMART. Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024."

It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz ? Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking… pic.twitter.com/SrIAJv6yy1 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 29, 2023

Sanjay Dutt Double iSmart first look poster

The first-look poster captures Sanjay Dutt in a stylish gangster avatar. Exuding a menacing expression through his eyes, the KGF actor can be seen lighting a cigar. He sports a suit and compliments his rugged look by wearing silver ornaments. A tattoo in the Japanese language was also inked just beside his left eye. The poster also made it very evident that Sanjay Dutt was the prime target of enemies, with laser guns being aimed at him. But, he seemed unfazed by it all.

Fans react

Sanjay Dutt’s Double iSmart look was quick to grab the eyeballs of his fans on Twitter. While one user expressed his confidence that the film was “GONNA (be) MASSive”, another called the poster to be “amazing.” “Sanjay Dutt is the pan Ind Villian,” quipped someone else.

The poster is amazing — Krish Simariya (@Ksimariya0285) July 29, 2023

Sanjay dutt is the pan Ind Villian ?? — Anish (@AnishKumar1104) July 29, 2023

This man has full potential of becoming a MASS sensation in South. Played Adheera so damn well!! Way to go Sanju sir #KGFChapter2 #SanjayDutt — Shivangi Sharma (@Shivangi2Sharma) July 29, 2023

Sanju baba makes the difference. — keshnak.maurya  (@KeshnakMaurya) July 29, 2023

Baba kya lag rhe ho?? — Mukul Kaushik (@MukulKa22808952) July 29, 2023

Double iSmart filming begins

According to reports, Double iSmart has already started rolling in Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt will be portraying a full-fledged role in the film, collaborating with Ram Potheneni for the first time. Further details of the film are awaited.