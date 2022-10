The intermittent stream of cricketers appearing in movies is nothing new and would likely continue till both cricket and cinema exists such is the co-relation of the two, especially in India. The latest to now join the bandwagon is Shikhar Dhawan, who'll soon be seen making his Bollywood debut alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal, in their upcoming slice-of-life, rom-com, Double XL. The news was confirmed by Huma herself , who shared a couple of pics of her and Shikhar from the sets, one while they were shooting a scene on camera, and the other, a behind the scenes moment. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR eyeing Eid release, Bangarraju on course to be a blockbuster and more

Shikhar Dhawan dances with Huma Qureshi in Double XL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

We must say that Shikhar Dhawan is looking dashing and debonair in his black tux as he waltzes with Huma Qureshi. We also can't help but point how much at ease the ace Indian batsman and stopgap captain in ODI cricket looks while romantically serenading Huma on the dance floor, who's looking gorgeous herself in that red gown, confidently flaunting her full, healthy frame. Sharing the pics and introducing Shikhar in Double XL, the actress captioned her entertainment news Instagram post: “Cat is out of the bag …. Finally @shikhardofficial #DoubleXL @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial .” Check it out above... Also Read - Pushpa fever grips Shikhar Dhawan as he mouths a famous dialogue; Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna react – watch

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha first looks from Double XL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Earlier, Huma also shared hers and Sonakshi Sinha's from the film as Saira Khanna, a fashion designer, and Rajshri Trivedi, a sports presenter, respectively. along with a fun BTS video. Check out her posts above... Also Read - Salman Khan thanks team India for watching Bharat in England; sends best wishes for future Cricket World Cup matches