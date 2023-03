Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is one of the most anticipated film. The first video asset of the film, featuring Pooja's conversation with Pathaan received a resounding response from the audience, and now the makers are gearing up to release the second video asset. What makes this exciting is that there is yet another superstar who will be calling Pooja, played by sabka favourite Ayushmann Khurrana. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 release date: Ayushmann Khurrana is back with some naughty fun and a Shah Rukh Khan twist [Watch Video]

The second video asset is slated to release on March 6, and it is expected to be as exciting and entertaining as the first one. The film's unique concept has already made it one of the most-awaited films of the year. Dream Girl 2 promises to be a film that will keep the audience engaged and entertained with its light-hearted storyline and amusing characters. With each new video asset, the film's popularity and anticipation only continue to grow. Also Read - Tiger 3, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to Ponniyin Selvan II: List of most-awaited sequels to entertain you in 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The identity of the superstar who will be calling Pooja in the second video asset remains a mystery, and it has sparked curiosity and excitement among the audience. The previous video asset showcased Pooja's ability to effortlessly transform into different personas, and fans are eager to see what surprises the makers have in store for them in the next video asset. Also Read: Dream Girl 2 release date: Ayushmann Khurrana is back with some naughty fun and a Shah Rukh Khan twist [Watch Video] Also Read - Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday's post-workout glow perfectly matches her all-pink gym attire [View Pics]

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa Dream Girl 2 is shaping up to be a film that will leave a lasting impression on the audience. With its talented cast, unique concept, and hilarious video assets, it is sure to deliver a fun-filled and memorable experience for its viewers. Fans can mark their calendars for 6th March and prepare to be entertained by Pooja's next conversation with a superstar. Also Read: Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday's post-workout glow perfectly matches her all-pink gym attire [View Pics]