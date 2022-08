was massively trolled for her bad acting in her latest release Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda. The viewers took a nasty digs at her saying that someone should give her Oscar for her acting, while some demanded that one should stop casting her on films as she ruins it. However, Ananya Panday has put her brave front foot forward and is right now on the sets of her next film Dream Girl 2 along with ace talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram and shared a video of him celebrating India's win over Pakistan, and his leading lady was along with him. While the internet was happy seeing the star celebrate the big win in style they asked him about Ananya Panday's presence and expressed their concern for the film as they claimed she will ruin this film too. Netizens insisted the Anek star teach her acting skills as her bad acting will affect the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

One fan of the actor commented on the post, " Hopefully ayushman is not doing a film with ananya ".Another said, " Bhai isko kaha laye anay ko bichme". "Woh sab toh theek hai par Ananya pandey ki iss video me bhi itni bekar acting", commented one more user. The netizens aren't happy with this pairing already!

Ananya Panday is one of the most soft-targeted star kids for social media trolls. We just hope the girl doesn't get bogged down with the negativity around her as it's hard not to be affected. We are sure Ananya will bounce back and how. Ananya has often confessed to being disheartened and affected by the trolling and had recently admitted that one day she wants to be considered to be a good actor.