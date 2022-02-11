Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to get a sequel? Read Deets

and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Dream Girl was one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film, which was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by , was a super hit at the box office and collected Rs. 142 crore at the box office. Now, reportedly, a sequel to the film is one of the cards and the shooting of the film will kickstart in June 2022. It is said that Ayushmann will be a part of the sequel, and Shaandilyaa will helm it. Also Read - Lock Upp teaser: Kangana Ranaut is here with a bang – takes potshots at nepotism; calls other actresses B-grade strugglers

A source told Pinkvilla, "Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor & Raaj are all excited to expand Dream Girl into a franchise. The team has been working on the script for a while now and the things have finally been locked. The pre-production work has begun, and the film is expected to go on floors as early as June 2022."

According to the portal, the sequel will also be an out-and-out comedy with a subtle social message in it. The makers believe that the script will do justice to the Dream Girl franchise and it will be perfect as the follow-up to the first part.

If this report turns out to be true, it will be Ayushmann's second franchise after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Meanwhile, the actor currently has many interesting films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Anek, Doctor G, and Action Hero.

Anek, which is directed by Anibhav Sinha, is slated to hit the big screens on 13th May 2022. A few days ago, while announcing the release date of the film, Ayushmann had shared on Instagram, “It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! #Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022.”