Ayushmann Khurrana is set to return with the follow-up to his 2019 hit comedy, Dream Girl. This film is titled Dream Girl 2 and fans of Aysuhmanna, and Dream Girl have been waiting for the release of the sequel. In the sequel, not Nushrrat Bharuccha but Ananya Panday is playing the leading lady and during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann expressed his uncertainty about whether Ananya Panday would be the ideal choice for the female lead in Dream Girl 2.

He mentioned, "I was contemplating how Ananya, being someone with an urban background, would adapt to the setting of Mathura, a tier-2 city in India. To my surprise, she acclimated remarkably well. As we travel just 10 km in our country, the accent changes, and she nailed it perfectly with the accent," Ayushmann shared in the interview.

He continued, "For someone from Bombay, catching those varied accents can be challenging. I, on the other hand, can manage because I converse and think in Hindi. But she has done an exceptional job in the film. We've already seen this in her previous work, like Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), where she had already acted in a film set in Uttar Pradesh."

The inaugural part of the franchise, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, made its debut in 2019. It featured Ayushmann Khurrana as the protagonist, portraying a professional late-night caller who entices lonely men with a woman's voice, adopting the persona of Pooja. The story unfolded in Mathura.

Nushrrat Bharuccha was the female lead in the original Dream Girl. However, in the sequel, Ayushmann will elevate the storyline by cross-dressing as a woman to deceive a group of isolated men. Ananya Panday will assume the lead role opposite Ayushmann. Annu Kapoor will reprise his role as Ayushmann's father from the first film. Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee, who played the lonely men, will also make a comeback in their respective roles for the sequel.

Joining the star-studded cast of Dream Girl 2 are renowned comedy figures such as Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi, among others. Dream Girl 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on August 25th.