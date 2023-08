Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 has been one of the most awaited sequels in recent times. The film released theatrically on August 25, 2023 and opened to positive word of mouth. Dream Girl 2 became Ayushmann’s career best-opener and collected over Rs 10.60 crore on day 1. But on Monday, the film witnessed a big drop in its box office collection and while trade analysts expected the film to cross the Rs 50 crore-mark in India on day 4, Dream Girl 2 failed to reach the milestone. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 3 : Ayushmann Khurrana film braves Gadar 2 frenzy and Jawan mania

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 4

Dream Girl 2 opened to a good start at the box office in India. The film collected Rs 10.69 crore on Day 1 and was able to surpass Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 box office collection on Saturday to mint Rs 14.02 crore. The film witnessed another big jump on Day 3 and collected Rs 16 crore on Sunday. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 box office collection day one: Ayushmann Khurrana gets career-best opening at Rs 10.69 crores; netizens say, 'Very Happy For Bollywood'



Also watch: Dream Girl 2: Was Ayushmann Khurrana doubtful about Ananya Panday's casting in the film? [Watch Video]

Also Read - Dream Girl 2 Exclusive: Ananya Panday wants to steal THIS from Suhana Khan; Ayushmann Khurrana envies Ranbir Kapoor for Rockstar

Trending Now

On Day 4, Dream Girl 2 managed to collect Rs 4.70 crore, a huge drop in its collections from day 3. With this, the total box office collection of Dream Girl 2 in India stood at Rs 45.41 crore.

Dream Girl 2 cast

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Dream Girl 2 features Ananya Panday as Ayushmann’s love interest. The ensemble cast of the film includes several popular actors including Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. The film has been directed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Dream Girl 2 plot

The plot of the comedy drama film revolves around Param, a young man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman Pooja, leading to a lot of chaos and confusion.

What Ayushmann Khurrana said about Dream Girl 2

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Ayushmann spoke about how Dream Girl 2 is different from Dream Girl. "In Dream Girl, you could only hear Pooja, but now in Dream Girl 2, you will see Pooja, and that is a very big difference. We used to shoot in the 45-degree heat of Mathura, wearing wigs, makeup was melting, there were scars on my body, waxing, shaving, everything was very tough,” the actor said.