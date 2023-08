Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana, who are basking in positive reviews for their latest release, Dream Girl 2, exclusively interacted with BollywoodLife, and we played a fun quiz with the stars where we asked the actors quick questions. To begin with, we gave Ananya a few names of her friends and contemporaries and asked her what one thing she would like to steal from them. When asked about Suhana Khan, who is her BFF and will soon be making her Bollywood debut, Ananya said that she would like to steal her ‘poet skills’ and added that even her dresses, 'I already do’. Ananya even mentioned that she would steal Khushi Kapoor’s debut film as she has a desire to work with Zoya Akhtar. While Ayushmann, who played the quiz too with us, mentioned that he would like to take Rockstar from Ranbir Kapoor as he too is a singer and expressed a desire to do a film someday where he can act and sing too. When asked about Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann would want to have his energy, which almost everyone in the industry admires. Don't miss the fun interview, and if you want to go on a laughter riot, go and witness Ayushmann and Ananya starrer Dream Girl 2 in theatres near you.

