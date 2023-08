The trailer of Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday got everyone excited. Pooja is back to entertain the masses. Well, by Pooja we mean Ayushmann Khurrana! For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a man named Karamveer who entices the callers using a woman's voice as he gets a job at a call centre in the first instalment of the film. He uses the name Pooja. In the second instalment of the franchise, we won't only see Ayushmann Khurrana being behind the phone as Pooja, he would even pose like a woman in a complete getup. We have some exclusive deets over how he transformed into Pooja. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana wasn't sure if Ananya Panday was the right fit for the film; here's why

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and he definitely excelled in Dream Girl part one. However the part 2 is different as he has to look and behave like a woman. The trailer tells us how he has to be dressed up like a woman, put on the makeup and get all the mannerisms right. We got to know that the actor had his inhibitions initially as he wasn't sure whether he would be able to do justice to it. However, post the look tests, he received positive feedback from all. Especially from his wife Tahira Kashyap and that gave him confidence to be a part of Dream Girl 2. But getting into the avatar wasn't easy for him.

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about transforming into Pooja

In an Exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the actor shared that he used to take four hours to dress up like Pooja and it really tested his patience. "It wasn't easy at all to wear and be like Pooja, under heavy makeup and shoot for the film in the heat of Lucknow," he said. He required several touch ups and could feel the makeup melting while he was in the middle of a shot. However, post the launch of the poster and trailer, he is extremely happy with the reaction the film has received. Ayushmann is now confident that people will fall in love with Pooja.

Dream Girl 2 that also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa and others is going to release on August 25. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.