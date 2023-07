You have been looking forward to the first look of Ayushmann Khurrana from Dream Girl 2 right? Well, finally, the makers have shared the first look of Ayushmann as Pooja. For many months now, the makers and the actor have been teasing fans with unique and interesting videos featuring Pooja from Dream Girl 2. And finally, the first look is now out! Ayushmann has bowled everyone away with his new look from his upcoming new movie. Ayushmann's transformation will leave you baffled. Also Read - Ananya Panday's bucket purse grabs attention; netizens say 'that purse size is equal to her struggle' [View Comments]

Ayushmann Khurrana aka Pooja is here to sweep you off your feet

Popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is known to bring films which out of the box subjects is here with a sequel to Dream Girl. This one stars Ananya Panday in the lead. Ayushmann plays Pooja and he has left fans quite intrigued with his mannerisms and the many videos that have come out. Well, there are two sides to this story. Apart from Pooja, Ayushmann also plays Karam in the movie who is suave while Pooja is vivacious and both are ready to bowl you over. The new first look of Ayushmann as Pooja sees the actor wearing a huge wig with bangs. He is wearing a lehenga choli as well and is seen applying lipstick. Karan is seen in his normal getup but also seems to be applying lipstick. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana sparks meme fest as he is caught sleeping on sets; the Dream Girl 2 actor joins the trend

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from Dream Girl 2 here:

Fans cannot contain excitement over Dream Girl 2 and find Ayushmann more beautiful than girls

Since Ayushmann dropped the new look of himself from the movie, fans are going crazy in the comments section. They are loving the look of Ayushmann in the girl's getup. Some feel he looks more beautiful than real girls. Some are wondering how he adopted the mannerisms and behaviour of a girl. Ayushmann is a pro at doing unique roles and he seems to have bowled over fans yet again. Dream Girl 2 is going viral in entertainment news right now.Check their reactions to his post revealing his look from the upcoming new movie, Dream Girl 2 here: Also Read - Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur? Mother Bhavana Panday reveals

Dream Girl 2 is bankrolled by Ektaa R. Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz to name a few. Raaj Shaandilyaa is handling the direction of Dream Girl 2. So, save the date - August 25, 2023, when laughter and love will collide on the big screen!