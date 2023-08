Dream Girl 2 star Pooja has a new fan! None other than the living legend - Jeetendra! The much-awaited comedy drama of the year, Dream Girl 2 is around the corner. After the truly hilarious trailer, the makers brought forth two songs 'Dil ka Telephone' and 'Naach' andthey have been rocking the music charts. Apparently, Pooja has a new fan in her long list of illustrious celebrities! It's none other than the legend 'Jeetendra'. One of the most handsome actors from the industry, Jeetendra has enjoyed a female fan following that cannot be rivalled. It's amazing to know that Pooja has found a fan in such a big personality. Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Nushrratt Bharuccha: Top 10 times actresses were replaced or ousted from films

It's no wonder that Pooja has cast her charm on Jeetuji. An actor par excellence, he is impressed with Pooja's beauty and elegance and in the interesting conversation can be seen enquiring on when would they finally get to enjoy the presentation. In a funny turn of events, Pooja tells him to check with the concerned team and Jeetuji's witty answer has us in splits. A testimony to the fact that the humour quotient of the movie is going to be superlative! Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha admits to being ‘hurt’ and feeling ‘unfair’ on getting replaced by Ananya Panday

Check out the entire conversation here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Trending Now

Our very own Pooja has set everyone's heart fluttering with her dazzling persona and melodious voice. It's time to watch her and the entire troop in their complete glory asthey have us laughing our heads off! Dream Girl 2, directed byand produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi, Ranjan Raj, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.