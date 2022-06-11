Dream Girl remains Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest hit at the box office. Regardless what Ayushmann Khurrana fans may agree or disagree on about his best movie among the many gems he's done in quick time, hardcore numbers can't be denied, and by that parametre, Dream Girl is by and large his biggest hit ever. On top of that, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial also received fairly good reviews across the board. So, it makes perfect commercial sense for the makers to greenlight a sequel, and that's what is finally happening, and it looks like Sara Ali Khan and not Tejasswi Prakash is being roped in for Dream Girl 2 as the female lead. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut's Manali home to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's abode in Switzerland: Stars who have expensive houses in the hills

Sara Ali Khan over Tejasswi Prakash and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Now, as encouraging as that news is, it'll come as some disappointment that Sara Ali Khan may be replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha in Dream Girl 2, with talks apparently already having reached an advanced stage. The development would be even more for Tejasswi Prakash fans, who would've been hoping to see the Bigg Boss 15 winner make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana no less, and that, too, in the sequel to a superhit movie like Dream Girl. Also Read - Yash’s KGF 2, Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR and more: Top-grossing South films that created havoc at the box office

Dream Girl 2 makers in advanced talks with Sara Ali Khan

The word going around is that Sara Ali Khan is yet to give the nod to the makers of Dream Girl part 2, but talks are said to have reached an advanced stage, so she's expected to sign on the dotted line soon. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year. If Sara does come on board, it'll mark her first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana. Apparently, the two were to come together for another film prior to Dream Girl 2, but talks fell through back then, so here's hoping everything goes along smoothly this time. Also Read - Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa FINALLY reveal the name of their baby boy [DEETS HERE]