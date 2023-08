Dream Girl 2 is on its way. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in leading roles is going to release on August 25. The trailer generated good buzz amidst the fans. The first instalment of the film has Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushratt Bharuccha in the leading roles. Now, in a latest interview, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress has opened up on getting replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2. Scroll on to know what she has to say. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celeb of the Week: Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and more divas who get a thumbs down for their sartorial choices

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares her feelings on getting replaced in Dream Girl 2

In an interview with Etimes, Nushrratt Bharuccha spoke about Dream Girl and mentioned that she loved working with the team on part one. However, she does not know why he was not cast in part two. The actress mentioned that only the makers of Dream Girl 2 can answer the question. She did add though that she is a human and it did hurt her when she was not cast for Dream Girl 2. She also said "I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course it feels unfair." But she added that she gets it as it is makers' decision on whom to cast or not. Nushrratt Bharuccha also praised the trailer of Dream Girl 2 and hoped that the film does well.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Akelli is going to clash with Dream Girl 2 on August 25. Over this, she said that her film was going to release on August 18, however, for some permission that got delayed from the Censor Board, the release of the film was pushed to August 25 and now it is clashing with Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 brings back Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja. This time it is different though. He is going to be seen in a getup of a woman. In the first instalment, he only used to talk to people in girl's voice but this time, he would transform into a girl and comedy will unleash.

Talking about Akelli, the film is directed by Pranay Meshram. It is a story about a woman who gets trapped in Iraq. The film also stars Tsahi Halevi of Fauda fame in a pivotal role.